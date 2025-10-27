Kendall County Sheriff’s Office conducts compliance checks for registered sex offenders, violent offenders

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 23 hosted an initiative to check compliance on all registered sex offenders and registered violent offenders against youth residing in Kendall County. (Photo provided)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 23 hosted an initiative to check compliance on all registered sex offenders and registered violent offenders against youth residing in Kendall County.

Investigators from seven police agencies worked together to conduct compliance checks on 114 offenders, making contact with 58. As a result of these checks, investigators identified one offender who was possibly in violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act or the Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

A criminal investigation into this allegation is currently being conducted, the release said. One warrant was also served for the arrest of Kevin Todd, 48, of Newark, for failure to appear on a violation of the Sex Offender Registration requirements, according to the release.

“The Sheriff’s Office remains fully committed to the safety of all Kendall County residents,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in the release. “As part of that commitment, we regularly conduct compliance checks on registered offenders to ensure they are adhering to state law. Initiatives like this are made possible through the strong partnerships we’ve built with our local and federal law enforcement agencies, which greatly enhance the effectiveness of our efforts.”

The police agencies joining the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office in this initiative are the Yorkville Police Department, Plano Police Department, Plainfield Police Department, Montgomery Police Department, Joliet Police Department and the United States Marshals Service.

Deputies plan to follow up and continue to attempt contact to verify compliance with those they were not able to make contact with during the initial operation.