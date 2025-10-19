MVMT Fitness Studio opens doors in Yorkville after rebranding

After undergoing a transformation, MVMT Fitness Studio in Yorkville has opened its doors.

Owner Connor Bass, helped rebrand the former CrossFit gym, located at 634 W. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville.

“(Bass) and his dedicated team offer a generous selection of one-hour group training sessions each day, Monday through Saturday, that cater to various schedules,” the Yorkville economic development committee said in city documents. “These sessions are led by friendly, professional coaches who provide real-time feedback, ensuring participants safely maximize their workouts.”

Rebranding enables the gym to offer a more diverse and engaging fitness experience, according to city documents.

According to the gym’s website, its 60-minute workouts are designed to “build your strength, boost your confidence.”

You can learn more about membership and training sessions by visiting, mymvmt.com/ or by calling 630-895-8017.