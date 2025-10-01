Reps from more than 100 colleges to be at Waubonsee College Night

Brandon Slatton is seen talking to Brenda and Emma Sparks, of Sandwich, at the 2024 Waubonsee Community College Transfer and Career Open House at the Sugar Grove Campus. The college is hosting a college night for students and families on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Waubonsee Community College will host College Night from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday its Sugar Grove Campus, Illinois Route 47 at Waubonsee Drive, in the Academic and Professional Center.

This event is open to the public.

More than 100 public and private colleges and universities will be represented, offering attendees the chance to ask questions and get valuable guidance on their college journey, according to a news release from WCC.

Attendees and their families can take advantage of free pre-event bonus sessions, according to WCC.

Waubonsee Community College (photo provided by Waubonsee Community College)

Those sessions include:

“How Will AI Affect Technology, Your Future, and Your Future Career” – Join Waubonsee’s Computer Information Systems and Cybersecurity faculty for a discussion on this topic from 5 to 5:45 p.m.

“Design the Future: Architecture, Engineering, and Computer Aided Design” at Waubonsee – Learn about Waubonsee’s guaranteed transfer opportunities at University of Illinois, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and University of Central Missouri. Meet faculty and visit our state-of-the-art labs. Attend this session from 5 to 6 p.m. and get your questions answered.

Waubonsee campus tour – Get a guided tour of the Sugar Grove Campus with a member of the Admissions team. The tour begins at 5 p.m.

Popular workshops on choosing a major, financial aid, and advice for choosing a college will also be available at the event.

To enhance student access and remove transportation barriers, Waubonsee will provide a free bus service to College Night from its Aurora Downtown Campus for all enrolled and prospective students.

Registration is required. To register for the bus service and/or pre-event sessions, or to view a full list of participating schools, visit waubonsee.edu/collegenight.