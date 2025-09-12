East Aurora H.S. grad joins Montgomery Police Department

New Montgomery Police Officer Jovani Chaidez gets sworn in by Village President Matt Brolley on Sept. 8, 2025. (Photo provided by village of Montgomery)

The village of Montgomery welcomed Officer Jovani Chaidez as the newest sworn member of the Montgomery Police Department.

Chaidez was officially sworn in by Village President Matt Brolley at the Sept. 8 Village Board meeting. His parents and three older brothers were present and “proudly pinned on” his official Montgomery Police Department badge, the village said.

Chaidez has called Montgomery home for the past decade and is a 2020 graduate of East Aurora High School. Policing runs in his family, as his brother currently serves with the Aurora Police Department, the village said.

The parents of Officer Jovani Chaidez pin him with his badge as a new member of the village of Montgomery Police Department on Sept. 8, 2025. (Photo provided by village of Montgomery)

Chaidez chose a career in law enforcement out of a desire to help others and make a difference in the community he calls home, the village said.

“We are proud to welcome Officer Chaidez to our department,” said Montgomery Police Chief Phil Smith. “Having grown up here, he brings a unique perspective and a strong connection to Montgomery that will make him an excellent officer and community champion.”

Chaidez is now in the department’s field training program, where he will work alongside experienced officers as he transitions into his new role.