Oswego man charged with aggravated DUI during traffic stop

A 55-year-old Oswego man was charged on Sunday with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

Richard L. Haley Jr. was arrested at approximately 10:39 a.m. while police were conducting a traffic stop near Illinois Route 31 and Century Drive, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

Police allege that Haley was driving under the influence after his driving privileges were revoked for prior violations of DUI.

A dog that was in Haley’s car at the time of the stop was safely taken into the care of animal control, according to the release.

Haley was transported to the Oswego Police Department for processing. Oswego police then obtained approval from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office for a felony count of aggravated driving under the influence.

In addition, Haley was charged with driving on a revoked license and with obstructing identification after presenting a driver’s license belonging to another person, according to the release.

He also was cited for improper lane use and driving with tinted windows.

Haley was transported to the Kendall County Jail while awaiting a detention hearing.