2025 Record Newspapers girls tennis preview capsules

Savannah Millard of Oswego returns the ball during a match against Jenna Labriola of Lincoln-Way Central in the 2024 Class 2A singles tennis championship at Schaumburg High School. (Sandy Bressner)

The 2025 girls tennis season is underway. Here are previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.

Coach: Christine Kueker

Top returning players: Savannah Millard, sr.; Lexi Pastore, sr.; Melanie Imbronjev, jr.; Lauren Headley, jr.; Emily Lilla, so.; Katie Marchese, so.; Hadley Stith, so.

Top new players: Gabi Apor, sr.

Worth noting: Millard is a three-time state qualifier. The returning all-conference single player placed in the top four at the sectional meet last year and went 2-2 at the state tournament. Oswego as a team finished fourth in the Southwest Prairie Conference with a dual record of 6-3 and took fifth at sectionals. Imbronjev is also a returning all-conference singles player. Apor, a transfer from Joliet Catholic, joins the team. Oswego beat Plainfield Central in its first conference dual meet.

Coach: Pete Conrad

Top returning players: Samantha Stevens; Ainsley Shahady; Olivia Coffin; Shivani Mani

Top new players: Ysabella Seeto, fr.; Emma Smith, fr.; Eva Dzierzynski, fr.

Worth noting: The Wolves finished second in the Southwest Prairie Conference last season on the strength of all-conference players Ainsley Shahady, Emi Busuioc, Krisha Majmundar, Aubrey Roberts, Addison Parks, Olivia Coffin and Shivani Mani. Returning to the varsity this season are Samantha Stevens, Shahady, Coffin and Mani. Added to the mix are girls making the move from JV to varsity and three exciting freshmen in Seeto, Smith and Dzierzynski.

“I think we will have the talent and depth to have a successful season,” Conrad said.

Coach: Laura Olson

Top returning players: Charlotte Chaloka, sr.; Audry Converse, sr.; Sarah Baise, sr.; Callie Ferko, sr.

Top new players: Alana Hogan, fr.

Worth noting: The Foxes return 10 seniors from last year’s lineup. Chaloka played No. 2 doubles last season and is looking to be a top singles competitor in the SPC in her fourth season. Converse and Baise are pairing up again as a strong doubles team after playing No. 2 doubles for Yorkville last year and taking third at the SPC tournament. Ferko is another returning player for the Foxes. Olson said that freshman Hogan is one to keep an eye out for.

“We are excited to see what these girls will bring this season and are proud of the ones who put in their extra time and effort to improve their court game,” Olson said. “It has shown already in this first week of practice, so we only hope to grow stronger and more competitive against area teams.”