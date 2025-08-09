Oswego firefighters show emergency response skills at National Night Out

Firefighters with the Oswego Fire Protection District participate in a vehicle extrication demonstration during National Night Out on Aug. 5 at the Prairie Point Community Park in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego Fire Protection District Lt. Jammie Roscoe is called upon to respond to many types of emergencies.

That includes extricating people from vehicles.

Roscoe and other firefighters showed those attending National Night Out on Aug. 5 at Prairie Point Community Park in Oswego what is involved in vehicle extrication as part of a demonstration.

“If somebody was trapped in a car, we’d have to extricate them out of there,” he said. “Where they are at in the car is going to depend on where we start. If they’re in the driver’s seat, then we start with the driver’s door. We need to get them out of there as soon as possible and then get them up to the hospital.”

Roscoe was happy to be involved in the demonstration, which was also a training exercise for the firefighters.

“This is great for the public so they can actually see what’s going on and what we do,” he said. “So when we do training and people are able to watch us, it gives them a sense of what we actually do on the roadway if somebody gets hurt inside a vehicle and we need to get them out of there.”

National Night Out, an annual nationwide event started in 1984, is designed to heighten crime-prevention awareness and generate support for local anti-crime programs. It is held every year on the first Tuesday in August.

People look at the vehicles on display at National Night Out on Aug. 5 at Prairie Point Community Park. (Eric Schelkopf)

“It’s just a great way for the community to come in and have a positive interaction with the police,” Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin has said. “It’s really just for the police and the community to have a good time together.”

Oswego Fire Chief Josh Flanders was happy to be part of the event.

“I just appreciate any time we’re out in the public and talking to people,” he said.

He also loved seeing the excitement on the kids’ faces who attended National Night Out.

“My dad and grandpa were both volunteers in Kaneville, so I grew up in the firehouse,” Flanders said.

Those attending the event had the chance to sit inside emergency vehicles as well as in a Blackhawk helicopter.

Those attending National Night Out on Aug. 5 at Prairie Point Community Park in Oswego had the chance to sit inside a Blackhawk helicopter. (Eric Schelkopf)

Among those people were went inside the helicopter were Oswego resident Armando Flores and his two sons.

“They got to sit in the front seat,” Flores said. “They really enjoyed it. I got to go in it myself. I’ve never been in a helicopter. It was very awesome to take a look at what was inside.”

Oswego Village Trustee James Cooper was at National Night Out with his newly adopted dog. He noted the event provided something fun for all ages.

“It really is great to see the community come together,” he said.