Former Danelli’s restaurant in Oswego has sold

The building that formerly housed longtime Oswego restaurant Danelli’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria for almost 40 years has moved another step toward reopening.

Danelli’s closed in December after the owners retired. During the Aug. 6 Oswego Economic Development Commission meeting, commission member Terry Anderson said the building at 228 E. Washington St. has sold.

Anderson is a real estate agent with john greene Realtor, which handled the sale of the property.

“We would love to have it as another Italian restaurant,” he said. “And the operators that they’ve been talking to are leaning to go that direction. But they haven’t made the commitment yet as far as who is actually going to open the place up.”

The restaurant closed its doors on Dec. 29 following the retirement of owners John and Chris Daniels. Danelli’s had been at 228 E. Washington St. since 1985.

Before that, it had been at a smaller location near the Fox River in Oswego.

“We want to thank you all for all the wonderful years and beautiful friendships we have formed over the past 45 years,” the owners said in announcing their retirement on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “The laughter and all the memories we will cherish. You were all an integral part of our journey and your overwhelming support meant the world to us.”

Village President Ryan Kauffman was among those who had expressed sadness about the closing of Danelli’s. Kauffman said he had been a regular customer at Danelli’s.

“I will miss my favorite sandwich of all time, the parmesan chicken sandwich,” he had said when it closed.

Kauffman said Danelli’s was more than just a restaurant.

“They have been a cherished part of our community for so many years,” he said. “Danelli’s wasn’t just a place to grab a meal; it was a gathering spot where friendships were formed, celebrations were held and countless memories were made. While it’s difficult to see this chapter close, the legacy of Danelli’s will live on in the stories we share and the fond memories we carry with us.”