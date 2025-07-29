Oswego Township home left uninhabitable from fire

No one was injured in a bathroom fire at a house in Oswego Township Sunday afternoon. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. (Shaw Local News Network)

No one was injured in a bathroom fire at a house in Oswego Township Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The house has been deemed uninhabitable because of the damage the fire caused.

About 12:14 p.m., the Oswego Fire Protection District was called for a fire in the bathroom of a house in the 0-100 block of South Bereman Road, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

Firefighters arriving at the two-story house saw smoke coming from the roof, according to the release. Crews stretched a hose line through the front door for a rapid-fire attack and were able to keep the fire contained to the bathroom, according to the release.

The Plainfield Fire Protection District, Aurora Fire Department, and Naperville Fire Department provided mutual aid along with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Station coverage was provided by Aurora Township and the Bristol Kendall fire protection districts.