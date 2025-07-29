Oswego Fire Protection District honors retired firefighter after his passing

Retired Oswego Fire Protection District firefighter/paramedic Roberto “Bobby” Flores passed away on July 26 following a 13-year battle with occupational cancer. (Photo provided by the Oswego Fire Protection District)

Retired Oswego Fire Protection District firefighter/paramedic Roberto “Bobby” Flores passed away on July 26 following a 13-year battle with occupational cancer.

“Bobby was more than a firefighter,” Oswego Fire Protection District officials said in a news release. “He was a compassionate and generous soul who always went the extra mile to support his colleagues, community, friends and family. His selfless nature, quiet strength, and unwavering commitment to helping others left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Flores started out as a volunteer with the Montgomery Countryside Fire Protection District, serving from 1998 to 2007. From there, he worked as a paramedic for the Wheaton Fire Department from 2001 to 2008 before joining the Oswego Fire Protection District.

He was one of the district’s first full-time employees and retired from the district in 2020.

“The Oswego Fire Protection District honors the life, legacy, and sacrifice of Roberto Flores,” according to the release. “His memory will live on in the hearts of those he touched and his service will never be forgotten.”

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 South Douglas Road, Oswego. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 2 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego.