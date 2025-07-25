Several Oswego police officers honored during annual Respect for Law banquet

Oswego Police Officer Cayman Cherry received the Rookie of the Year award during the 40th Annual Respect for Law Banquet on July 18, 2025. (Photo provided by the Oswego Police Department)

Several members of the Oswego Police Department were honored during the annual Respect for Law banquet.

The Kendall County Association of Chiefs of Police hosted the annual event on July 18, which recognizes exceptional law enforcement officers and civilian staff from agencies across the county for their service, bravery, and professionalism.

The awards presented at this year’s banquet recognized individuals for outstanding actions and accomplishments in 2024.

This year, Oswego police nominated nine members of the department, with four receiving awards in their respective categories:

Oswego Police Officer Behr Pfizenmaier was recognized as Officer of the Year at the 40th Annual Respect for Law banquet on July 18, 2025. (Photo provided by the Oswego Police Department)

• Officer Josh Gerry – Lifesaving Award

• Training Coordinator Amy Densberger – Civilian of the Year

• Officer Behr Pfizenmaier – Officer of the Year

• Officer Cayman Cherry – Rookie of the Year

In addition to the award recipients, five more members were nominated for their exceptional service and commitment:

• Officer Nick Carrington – Officer of the Year

• Officer Sammi Rodriguez – Officer of the Year

• Detective Shane Burgwald – Investigator of the Year

• Sergeant Matt Gallup – Sergeant of the Year

• Sergeant Andy Most – Sergeant of the Year

Deputy Chief Drew Santa and Commander Mike Barajas were also recognized during the banquet for their exceptional and long-standing service to the Kendall County Special Response Team.

“We’re incredibly proud of our department’s nominees and award recipients,” Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin said in a news release. “Each of them represents the highest standards of professionalism, dedication, and service. They are an inspiration not only to their peers, but to the community they serve.”

The Respect for Law Banquet honors nominees from law enforcement agencies across Kendall County. “Every nominee was well deserving of recognition, showcasing the strength, unity and dedication of law enforcement professionals throughout the region,” the release said.