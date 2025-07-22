Oswego police stepping up efforts to slow down speeders

The Oswego Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up traffic safety efforts across the state to reduce speeding. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Oswego Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up traffic safety efforts across the state to reduce speeding.

Throughout the rest of July, motorists can expect increased patrols looking for speeding, as well as other traffic violations.

“We have seen an increase in careless and risky driving. No matter how safe a driver you think you may be, speeding is dangerous,” Oswego Police Department spokesperson Cathy Nevara said in a news release. “Speed limits aren’t a suggestion – they are the law.”

Speeding creates unnecessary risks for all motorists, reducing the driver’s ability to steer safely around other vehicles, hazardous objects or unexpected curves, according to the release. Drivers can expect a ticket from Oswego police if they are spotted speeding.

Stepped-up patrols will be seen throughout Oswego and Illinois.

The speed enforcement effort is part of the “Speeding Catches Up With You” campaign and is made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by IDOT.

It also supports IDOT’s broader “It’s Not a Game” media campaign.