Some of the Open Roads ABATE members – Sharyl Mataya, Bruce Littlebrant, Bob Mauer, Sam Mataya, and Cliff Oleson - at the car/bike show in Sandwich on July 5, 2025. (Provided by Linda Oleson)

Open Roads ABATE had a booth at the “Blaze in the City” car and bike show in Sandwich on July 5.

Members manned a booth, promoted ABATE, gave away freebies, sold can cozies, entered their bikes in the bike show, and sold state bike raffle tickets.