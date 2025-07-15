Oswego police issue 78 seat belt citations during Fourth of July traffic enforcement campaign

The Oswego Police Department issued 78 seat belt citations as part of its Fourth of July traffic enforcement campaign. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Oswego Police Department issued 78 seat belt citations as part of its Fourth of July traffic enforcement campaign.

The department also issued 10 distracted driving citations and two other citations as part of the campaign, for a total of 90 citations.

The department joined forces with more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies to get drunk and drugged drivers off the roads, encourage seat belt use and enforce speeding and other traffic laws.

The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities including a media campaign titled “It’s Not a Game.”

The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.