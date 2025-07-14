Public can offer feedback as part of Oswego Police Department’s reaccreditation process

The Oswego Police Department is scheduled for an on-site assessment during the week of Aug. 4 as part of a voluntary, nationally recognized program to achieve reaccreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (Shea Lazansky)

The Oswego Police Department is scheduled for an on-site assessment during the week of Aug. 4 as part of a voluntary, nationally recognized program to achieve reaccreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

This process helps ensure the department meets modern professional standards for law enforcement agencies, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

The CALEA accreditation program involves a rigorous evaluation of all aspects of the department’s operations, including policies and procedures, administration, operations, support services and overall compliance with best practices and CALEA’s professional standards, according to the release.

The Oswego Police Department has been accredited since 2005. As part of the process, CALEA provides a public access portal to collect comments from agency personnel and members of the community.

The purpose of this portal is to gather feedback on the department’s compliance with CALEA standards, engagement with the community, quality of public safety services, and overall eligibility for accredited status, according to the release. Comments may be in the form of commendations or concerns.

The Oswego Police Department has chosen to keep a permanent link to the CALEA comment portal available on its website at oswegoil.org/calea. Community members are invited to provide comments.

For more information about the CALEA process or the upcoming assessment, contact Accreditation and Compliance Coordinator Leslie Elizarraras at 630-551-7300.