Yorkville motorcyclist sustains severe head injury in Oswego crash

A Yorkville motorcyclist sustained a severe head injury Thursday in a crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 34 and Orchard Road in Oswego.

The 19-year-old motorcyclist also sustained other unknown injuries, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

He was initially transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora and later airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood because of the severity of his injuries, according to the release.

His current condition is unknown, the release said.

The other driver, Kurob Mikkelson, 73, of Plano, was issued a citation for failure to yield turning left. The incident remains under investigation, according to the release.

At approximately 12:42 p.m., Oswego police responded to a crash involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Honda CRV.

A preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Route 34 when an eastbound Honda CRV driven by Mikkelson attempted to turn left onto Orchard Road to travel northbound, according to the release.

The motorcycle struck the front right passenger side of the CRV. Mikkelson was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

No other individuals were involved in the crash.

The Oswego Police Department requested assistance from the Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit, which conducted a full crash reconstruction.

The intersection remained closed for approximately three hours during the investigation.