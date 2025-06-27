Woman dead after being struck by Amtrak train in Plano

Plano police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday night between a pedestrian and an Amtrak train. (Photo provided)

Plano police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday night between a pedestrian and an Amtrak train.

At 8:53 p.m., Plano police were advised by an Amtrak engineer that they believed they had struck a pedestrian near the area of 800 W. Main St., according to a news release from the Plano Police Department.

Plano police arrived on the scene and confirmed the death of an adult woman, the release said. At 11:13 p.m. Plano police released the scene to the BNSF railway which reopened the tracks.

This is an ongoing investigation.