Kendall County offers residents cooling centers to escape intense heat

As the heat index climbs toward 100 degrees this weekend, the Kendall County Health Department reminds residents of places that serve as cooling centers throughout the area.

The Kendall County Health Department recommends the following cooling centers for those who will be active outdoors during this period of intense heat. Some locations are only available during regular business hours. It is recommended that you call first to ensure the cooling center can accommodate you.

Cooling centers will be available at the following locations: