Oswego Police issue traffic alert ahead of PrairieFest, which kicks off Thursday

To cool off those who had been watching the PrairieFest Parade on June 16, Oswego firefighters used one of their fire trucks to spray water on the crowd. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Oswego Police Department is notifying the public to expect increased traffic congestion and delays in Oswego beginning Thursday through Sunday because of the Oswegoland Park District’s PrairieFest.

PrairieFest will take place at PrairieFest Park, 91 Plank Drive, Oswego. Motorists should expect delays while traveling on the following:

Route 71 between Route 34 & Forest Avenue.

Plainfield Road between Rt 71 and Woolley Road.

Madison, Washington and Main streets in the downtown Oswego area

In the downtown area between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 15, because of the PrairieFest Parade.

In addition, entry into the Oswego High School south lot at Route 71 and Franklin Street will not be available to motorists traveling southbound on Route 71 (no left turn), according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

Access will be closed to the gravel parking lot at the soccer fields. Motorists not attending the festival may want to consider alternate routes to avoid delays.

Festival volunteers will be assisting with parking. Parking for PrairieFest activities will be available at the following locations:

Oswego High School (south and north lots)

Oswegoland Park District soccer fields

Eastview/District 308 lots

Prairie Point Elementary & Center lots

To ensure safety and enjoyment at PrairieFest, attendees can expect to see an increased police presence and additional security measures on festival grounds and along the parade route, according to the release.