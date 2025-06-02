Plano honors charitable efforts of A.B.A.T.E. and recognizes ‘Motorcycle Awareness Month’

Open Roads A.B.A.T.E. Activities Coordinator Kevin Smith, Open Roads A.B.A,T.E. President Cliff Oleson with the proclamation signed by Plano Mayor Mike Rennels recognizing May as Motorcycle Awareness Month at a city council meeting. (Photo Provided By Linda Oleson)

Plano Mayor Mike Rennels signed a proclamation designating May as ‘Motorcycle Awareness Month.’

The proclamation celebrated the 38 years of A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois, Inc. and the more than 353,000 registered motorcyclists in the state.

Rennels said the organization helps promote safety and provides education and awareness for the state’s roadways.

He also celebrated the charitable efforts of the organization over the years while providing a certificate of appreciation to Open Roads A.B.A.T.E. President Cliff Olseon and activities coordinator Kevin Smith.