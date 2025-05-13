Yorkville, Oswego, Sandwich softball win big: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Yorkville 11, Bolingbrook 1

Ellie Fox was 3 for 3 with two triples, a run scored and three RBIs, and Isabella Rosauer struck out 12 and allowed just two hits over five innings in the circle for the visiting Foxes (17-8, 9-4 Southwest Prairie Conference). Callie Ferko scored two runs and drove in a run and Kayla Kersting drew three walks, stole two bases and scored two runs.

Oswego 10, Plainfield North 0

Jaelynn Anthony went 3 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs to lead a 19-hit attack and Aubriella Garza struck out seven in a complete-game two-hitter for Oswego (26-1). Kennedy Gengler was 4 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Rikka Ludvigson 3 for 5 with a double and run scored.

Sandwich 11, Woodstock North 1

Kayden Corneils was 3 for 3 with two triples, two runs scored and an RBI, Brooklyn Marks drove in three runs and Aubrey Cyr struck out three and allowed just four hits over six innings for host Sandwich (12-9, 8-5 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Minooka 15, Oswego East 6

Katie Maday was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored and Olivia Owles 3 for 4 with a run scored for Oswego East.

Baseball

Sandwich 1, Serena 0

Arlo Budd struck out eight in a complete-game three-hit shutout and Jeffrey Ashley walked and scored the game’s lone run in the sixth inning for Sandwich (15-14).

Minooka 5, Oswego 3

Visiting Minooka scored two runs in the third and two in the fourth to erase a 3-0 deficit in the first of a three-game Southwest Prairie West series. Kam Jenkins had a hit and scored a run and Quinn Stanley a hit and an RBI, the only two hits for Oswego (19-10, 3-7).

Wheaton Academy 9, Yorkville Christian 1

Tyler Gleason and Reese Seng each had two-hit games for the Mustangs.