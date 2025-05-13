Former Danielli’s restaurant property in Oswego to be rezoned for business use

Although the space that formerly housed Danielli’s restaurant in Oswego remains vacant, plans are moving forward to rezone the property from manufacturing use to business use. The longtime restaurant at 228 E. Washington closed in December after owners John and Chris Daniels announced they were retiring. (Eric Schelkopf)

Although the space that formerly housed Danielli’s restaurant in Oswego remains vacant, plans are moving forward to rezone the property from manufacturing to business use.

The longtime restaurant at 228 E. Washington closed in December after owners John and Chris Daniels announced they were retiring.

At their May 8 meeting, Oswego planning and zoning commissioners unanimously recommended rezoning the property.

Restaurant use in the manufacturing district is considered legal non-conforming or grandfathered in, Oswego Assistant Development Services Director Rachel Riemenschneider told commissioners.

She told commissioners the property is for sale and hopes are for another restaurant to locate in the building.

“The rezoning will merely be to bring the property closer to compliance with the village’s Unified Development Ordinance,” Riemenschneider said.

Village trustees will now discuss the issue. No one spoke at a public hearing regarding the proposed rezoning.

“I’m looking forward to it reopening, but it won’t be as good as the original,” Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Charlie Pajor said following the vote.

Staff had recommended approval of the rezoning request. Riemenschneider told commissioners the proposed rezoning is consistent with the village’s Comprehensive Plan as well as the longtime use of the property as a restaurant.

The property just south of the former restaurant houses a Mobil gas station and 7-Eleven store and is zoned for business.

Last year, the Village Board approved a Unified Development Ordinance to replace the previous zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations. According to village staff, the UDO modernizes the village’s zoning practices while aligning its development regulations, land-use practices and community vision with the village’s adopted Comprehensive Plan.