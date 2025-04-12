Oswego plan commissioners reject plans for 66 duplex unit development

Jade Estates of Oswego is a 66 duplex unit development proposed for eight acres on the southwest corner of Wolfs Crossing Road and Douglas Road, directly west of the Avanterra subdivision. (Provided by the village of Oswego)

Oswego planning and zoning commissioners have rejected concept plans for a 66 duplex unit development on eight acres on the southwest corner of Wolfs Crossing and Douglas roads.

“My personal opinion, this is way too dense,” Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Charlie Pajor said during the April 10 planning and zoning commission meeting. “If I were king of the world, I would say this property shouldn’t develop until the rest of the property to the west of it develops.”

The applicant, Projades LLC, was not at the meeting. Commissioners unanimously recommended the concept plans be denied.

The property is in unincorporated Kendall County. The proposed site plan shows 8.25 dwelling units per acre.

Jade Estates of Oswego is proposed near Avanterra subdivision, a 148-unit development that features homes one to four bedrooms in size. Commissioners also voiced concerns about the potential for two high-density developments to be located next to each other.

The 148 unit Avanterra Wolf’s Crossing development is comprised of one- to four-bedroom homes. (Eric Schelkopf)

Staff had recommended approval of the concept plans and noted the proposed use is consistent with the village’s Comprehensive Plan and surrounding neighborhoods as it would provide additional housing options in the village.

“However, staff has concerns over the lack of a second access point as well as the lack of appropriately sized landscape buffer yards,” village planner Jeff Lind told commissioners. “The addition of these items would likely result in a decrease in units.”

Pajor also voiced concerns about a proposed play area being near a road as well as near a detention pond.

“It seems like a ridiculous place for anything to be called a play area,” he said. “I don’t know why that should be there.”

Other commissioners shared his concerns. In the past, commissioners have reviewed multiple concept plans for the site, the most recent being a 52-townhouse development called Diamond Point in January 2023.