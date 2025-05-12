Having a concrete vision – Oswego-based Lion Concrete celebrate 100 years

Deb Haggerty cleans up one of the pieces at Lion Concrete in Oswego. The shop, which was founded in 1925, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The company, owned by Oswego couple Valerie and Scott Neupert, is now in its third generation. (Sandy Bressner)

When Scott Neupert started working for his grandfather’s business at age 12, he had no idea that one day he would someday own it.

“I did not envision that 50 years later, I would still be slinging concrete,” he said. “It’s in the blood.”

Family-owned and operated business Lion Concrete is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The business was started in 1925 by Neupert’s grandfather.

Scott Neupert’s first paychecks were 25 cents an hour “and as much Pepsi-Cola as I could drink,” he said.

Valerie Neupert paints one of the pieces at Lion Concrete in Oswego. The shop, which was founded in 1925, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The company, owned by Oswego couple Valerie and Scott Neupert, is now in its third generation. (Sandy Bressner)

Oswego residents Scott and Valerie Neupert have owned Lion Concrete for 33 years. The business has been at its current location at 4080 Route 71 in Oswego since November 2023.

Lion Concrete started out as a business that manufactured concrete blocks and was originally located at the corner of Webster and Route 31 in Montgomery.

The business was forced to relocate elsewhere in Montgomery following severe flooding in the 1990s.

“It put us five feet under water,” Valerie Neupert said. “So then we moved to my father-in-law’s garage.”

Lion Concrete literally has hundreds of sculptures for sale in all shapes and sizes. All of the statues are made from scratch.

Lion Concrete, which was founded in 1925, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The company, owned by Oswego couple Valerie and Scott Neupert, is now in its third generation. Lion Concrete, located at 4080 Route 71 in Oswego, specialize in high-quality concrete products and services, focusing on hard-to-find concrete statuary and the restoration of vintage family concrete pieces. (Sandy Bressner)

“We have 900 sculptures, approximately,” Valerie Neupert said.

A porch goose is currently one of its most popular sculptures.

“Our customers name them and they dress them,” Valerie Neupert said. “We have outfits for sale to go with them.”

Bigfoot is an eye-catching sculpture at Lion Concrete.

“He’s a show stopper here,” she said. “You see people sitting at the stoplight taking pictures all the time.”

Customers can get a sculpture painted if they want.

“With the newer molds, the advantage of painting it is that it brings more texture and detail,” Scott Neupert said.

Lion Concrete sees its fair share of first time home buyers.

“Usually first time home buyers will buy a bird bath and a flower pot for the front porch,” he said. “We probably have 20 different styles of bird baths.”

Sometimes customers need a little help moving one of the sculptures they have purchased. Such is the case with the gargoyle sculpture that is four feet high and has a four-foot wingspan.

“It weighs about 500 pounds,” he said. “We use a forklift to move it.”

They see many repeat customers.

“We have customers that used to buy from us at our original location,” Scott Neupert said.

Their statues can be seen around the area. For example, they made the eagle statue in front of American Legion Post 675 in downtown Oswego.

The couple also refurbishes statues and sculptures at a building in Montgomery. It is not open to the general public.

“We take pieces over there and we work on them over there,” Valerie Neupert said. “Typically, it’s something sentimental, like something their grandmother or mother had. And they want to bring it back to life.”

Along with customers finding out about Lion Concrete through word of mouth, the business’ online presence has been growing.

“Our digital footprint has grown,” Valerie Neupert said. “We are on Facebook, Instagram and now have a YouTube channel."

Lion Concrete also has a website, lionconcrete.net. In addition to their individual customers, wholesale retailers in four states – Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois – purchase their statues.

Jay Gonzalez paints pours concrete into molds at Lion Concrete in Oswego. The shop, which was founded in 1925, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The company, owned by Oswego couple Valerie and Scott Neupert, is now in its third generation. (Sandy Bressner)

The couple and their employees are committed to working closely with their customers.

“We do what we can for the people who walk in the door,” she said.

