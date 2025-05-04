Plugging a $239K budget leak - Plano residents see 15% water rate increase on bills

Plano city council approved a 15% monthly water bill increase for its residents to help plug a $239 projected deficit. (Shea Lazansky)

Three-hundred million gallons of water rush underground Plano each year to serve its residents. With the population expanding, and infrastructure upgrades sorely needed, monthly bills are jumping 15%.

The town bills its residents bimonthly for water and sewer charges. While sewer rates are staying put, a $239,613 deficit for next the fiscal year’s projected water revenues has city officials concerned.

The city council recently approved increasing water rates by 15%, effective May 1, 2025. The water rates charged to seniors will remain unchanged.

When looking at their bimonthly bills, a typical resident will see an increase of between 6-7%, depending on the number of gallons of water used, according to city documents.

There are currently three water towers spread across the city accommodating all of the town’s residents.

Residents can view their water usage and projected charges on the city’s website.

Each bill for a typical resident carries a minimum charge of $22.25 for the first 2,000 gallons of water used. Residents exceeding 2,000 gallons of water usage during the two weeks will be charged $5.90 per the next 1,000 gallons used. These charges will rollover onto subsequent bills until the full extra 1,000 gallons is used by the resident.

In addition to water rates going up because of population growth and infrastructure upgrades, the town’s water systems is expected to undergo significant changes as Microsoft begins developing its data center campus on 500 acres west of Eldamain Road.

To begin construction on the project, water mains and sewer extensions will need engineered to stretch out to the agricultural property. A water analysis study is currently being conducted to see just how much water will be required for the data center campus.