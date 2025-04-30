Kiyah Chavez’s 3 homers key Oswego softball win: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Oswego 13, Naperville North 3

Kiyah Chavez went 4 for 4 with three home runs and drove in seven for the Panthers (19-0) in the nonconference win in Oswego. Adalynn Fugitt was 3 for 4 with four runs scored, and Aubriella Garza was 4 for 4 with two RBIs.

Sandwich 6, Plano 1

Brooklyn Marks struck out 11 in the circle and drove in two runs at the plate for Sandwich. Abby Johnson went 3 for 4, Kayden Corneils and Aubrey Cyr 2 for 4, and Jillian Freemon had two RBIs for the Indians (7-8, 4-4 KRC).

Chloe Rowe was 2 for 3 and drove in Plano’s only run.

Baseball

Sandwich 4, Woodstock North 3

Nick Michalek was 3 for 4 with a run scored and Jeffrey Ashley 2 for 3 with a run scored for Sandwich (10-11, 8-2), which scored four runs in the first and went on to the Kishwaukee River Conference win. Winning pitcher Braden Behringer scattered 11 hits and struck out three in a complete-game effort.

Newark 7, Serena 0

Eastin McBroom struck out 10 and allowed just two hits in a complete-game shutout for Newark (9-14, 8-1 Little Ten Conference). McBroom’s two-run single keyed a big second inning, and the Norsemen had six stolen bases for the game.

Oswego 3, Bolingbrook 0

Andrew Ronek struck out 12 in a complete-game, three-hit shutout for the host Panthers (17-5, 2-3 SPC West), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Quinn Stanley was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and Dylan King scored a run and drove in one.

Harvard 1, Plano 0

Plano’s Jason Phillips threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts, but Harvard scored the game’s only run in the fifth inning on a steal attempt at second and throwing error. Phillips also had two hits at the plate for the Reapers (7-16, 3-8 KRC).

Plainfield North 11, Oswego East 1 (5 innings)

The Tigers (15-6, 4-1) scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to the five-inning SPC West win. Jacsen Tucker walked twice and scored the only run for Oswego East (8-14, 0-5), which had just one hit.

Minooka 10, Yorkville 0 (5 innings)

Minooka’s Zane Caves struck out 12 in a one-hitter, and the visiting Indians banged out 15 hits. Justin Giese had the only hit for Yorkville (10-9, 3-2 SPC West).

Boys Tennis

Minooka 5, Yorkville JV 2