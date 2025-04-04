Incumbents trustees on pace to win all seats in Waubonsee Community College board race

Elections were held for three seats on the Waubonsee Community College board of trustees. (photo provided by Waubonsee Community College)

Incumbents look to be holding their seats on the Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustees.

In the contended two seat race, each for a six-year term, two incumbents look likely to defeat their challenger, if results hold.

Unofficial results reported from clerk offices in Kendall, Kane, DeKalb, LaSalle, and Will counties have Tina Medlin Willson with 23,830 votes and Daniel Jaquez with 18,137 votes.

Newcomer Greg Dobbins currently has 17,995 votes.

Jaquez, from Yorkville, first became a board member in 2024. He is employed as an IT audit leader and real estate broker and investor.

Willson, from Montgomery, first became a board member in 2019. She is employed as a writer and instructional designer.

In the night’s other race, incumbent Rick Guzman ran unopposed for an unexpired four-year term. Guzman, from Aurora, first became a board member in 2019. He is employed as a non-profit executive director.