Montgomery hires new GIS specialist to enhance mapping services

Montgomery's Village Hall, located at 200 N. River St. The village has hired a new GIS specialist to leverage advanced mapping and data technology. (Photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

The Village of Montgomery has hired Lindsay Laurie as its new geographic information systems (GIS) specialist.

Laurie joined the Village in 2024 as part of a strategic initiative to enhance professional governance, develop infrastructure and invest in stakeholders.

The new position brings GIS services in-house, allowing staff, elected officials, residents and developers to leverage advanced mapping and data technology for more informed decision-making.

Laurie has a diverse background, having lived in China, the U.S. and South Africa, where she earned a master’s degree in sustainable urban development from the University of Witwatersrand, focusing her research on sustainable transportation.

“I hope to make responsible impacts on social, environmental and economic sustainability in the communities within my reach, both personally and professionally,” Laurie said in a news release from the village.

Laurie’s professional experience includes developing a GIS-based asset management system for a university, working in construction and facilities management and having a strong background in communications and marketing.

In addition, the village launched "My Montgomery" this month, a GIS mapping platform to enhance transparency and accessibility. Users can view property details, zoning districts, infrastructure assets and other key geographic data.

Residents can quickly search for addresses, explore public resources and gain insights into Village services and projects.

Laurie can be reached via email at llaurie@montgomeryil.org.

For more information on the Village of Montgomery or the My Montgomery Mapping Platform, residents can visit montgomeryil.org.