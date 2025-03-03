Kendall County property transfers: Jan. 2 to Feb. 18, 2025

Aurora

Hanumantha R. Nunna to Ranjit Easuraj Asir Rajan, Residence at 2131 Grand Pointe Trail, Aurora, $455,000, Jan. 31, 2025.

Timothy J. Omalley to Daniel Terrazas, Residence at 1822 Misty Ridge Lane, Aurora, $285,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Taurest T. Dillard to Sushil Sonali Rajput and Raj Rajput, Residence at 1713 Pontarelli Court, Aurora, $300,000, Jan. 22, 2025.

Bristol

Mickey Gutierrez to Joshua and Kimberlee Jansen, Residence at 1729 Kennedy Road, Bristol, $335,000, Feb. 5, 2025.

Millington

Jordan Thibault to Tyler Andersen and Morgan Sartain, Residence at 307 Pine St., Millington, $120,000, Feb. 14, 2025.

Montgomery

Kendall County Sheriff to Saleem Mohammed, Residence at 12 Briarcliff Road, Montgomery, $209,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Irene Ramos to Martin Falcon and Penny S. Falcon, Residence at 34 Scarsdale Road, Montgomery, $227,500, Feb. 13, 2025.

Oswego

Marcos Cantu to Melody Keasler, Residence at 26 E. Van Buren St., Oswego, $307,000, Jan. 3, 2025.

Paul Trust to David Dinsick and Margaret Dinsick, Residence at 213 Northampton Drive, Oswego, $375,000, Jan. 27, 2025.

Sharon L. Stanton to Brendan Heffernan, Residence at 293 Prairieview Drive, Oswego, $350,000, Jan. 2, 2025.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Hitam M. Patel and Lauren Patel, Residence at 311 Dennis Lane, Oswego, $530,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Christopher Clancy Bailey, Residence at 314 Dennis Lane, Oswego, $410,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Harish Reddy Annapureddy and Durga Ponnapati, Residence at 326 Ellis St., Oswego, $640,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Kendall Partners Ltd to Farideh Khamisi Sobbi, Residence at 2300 Light Road 103, Oswego, $135,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Edward F. Marek to Jonathon R. and Fallon R. Sommerfield, Residence at 355 Whitewater Lane, Oswego, $450,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Jayshri Kesharwani and Mukesh Chhatani, Residence at 126 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $510,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Timothy J. Cole to Young Yu and Seonmi Shin, Residence at 4357 Schofield Drive, Oswego, $475,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

Nickolas Miller to Carl and Elizabeth Armstrong, Residence at 107 Nottingham Drive, Oswego, $435,000, Jan. 3, 2025.

Nicole Brady to Steven V. and Allison M. Sanchez, Residence at 321 Hemlock Lane, Oswego, $470,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

Plainfield

D. R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Govardhana Reddyvari and Divya Gangadhara, Residence at 13657 S. Sanibel St., Plainfield, $465,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Dasco Homes Inc. to Anthony and Jamie Tabrizi, Residence at 26502 Silverleaf Drive, Plainfield, $700,000, Jan. 16, 2025.

Plano

Juliet L. Ngock to Felix Fonge, Residence at 321 E. Main St., Plano, $200,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Carl P. Armstrong to Inderjeet S. Randhawa, Residence at 334 Gregory Lane, Plano, $250,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

James D. Green to Jessica Muncie, Residence at 411 E. North St., Plano, $213,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Sandwich

Jenny W. Woodworth to Giovanny Santana, Residence at 22 Boulevard St., Sandwich, $247,000, Jan. 17, 2025.

Brian J. Elder to Nellie Slawinski, Residence at 118 E. Sixth St., Sandwich, $225,000, Jan. 21, 2025.

Yorkville

Elston Townhomes LLC to Matthew L. Miller, Residence at 3853 Bailey Road, Yorkville, $260,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Abby Properties LLC to Jeevan Mahajanshetti, Residence at 1032 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $290,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Abby Properties LLC to Anjali Bothe and Nitin Bothe, Residence at 1039 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $290,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Abby Properties LLC to Umakanth Devanaboyina and Priyadarsini Inkollu, Residence at 1054 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $290,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Bruno Casciaro to William Polke Jr., Residence at 4573 Garritano St. B, Yorkville, $205,000, Jan. 17, 2025.

Abby Properties LLC to Terrence Frank Njekeu Fodiop and Helene Mogoum Kengne, Residence at 1076 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $295,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Abby Properties LLC to Anish Reddy Devireddy, Residence at 1124 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $290,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Abby Properties LLC to Nishitha Kancherla, Residence at 1128 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $290,000, Jan. 21, 2025.

Abby Properties LLC to John Lorenzo Tabije, Residence at 1145 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $290,000, Jan. 9, 2025.

Brian S. Borowski to Tiffany Bailey, Residence at 1147 Hawk Hollow Drive, Yorkville, $290,000, Jan. 7, 2025.

NVR Inc. to Olushola O. Popoola and Adeshola Z. Popoola, Residence at 4436 Tampa Drive, Yorkville, $382,500, Feb. 18, 2025.

Lynda M. Cox to Steven P. Linden and Laura K. Linden, Residence at 410 E. Somonauk St., Yorkville, $355,000, Jan. 9, 2025.

Nicholas E. Thornton to Joseph Alexander and Rebecca B. Khorn, Residence at 2288 Fairfax Way, Yorkville, $500,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

Joanne Ramey to Alexa Nicole Heikkinen, Residence at 132 Bertram Drive H, Yorkville, $195,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Kenneth Menne to Susan L. Fierke and Kerry Fierke, Residence at 471 E. Barberry Circle, Yorkville, $385,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Amit Kumar Choudhary, Residence at 1374 Carolyn Court, Yorkville, $240,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Tyler Joshua Gerry, Residence at 1382 Orchid St., Yorkville, $252,500, Jan. 6, 2025.

Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Dekay Thompson and Tsultrim Gyatso, Residence at 162 Bertram Drive 1, Yorkville, $199,000, Feb. 14, 2025.

Gwendalyn A. Mance to Saral Gupta and Divya Gaur, Residence at 162 Bertram Drive H, Yorkville, $187,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

D. R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Anthony James Jones and Laura Marie Hall, Residence at 3374 Seeley Court, Yorkville, $430,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

D. R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Angel Manuel Aviles, Residence at 3230 Lehman Crossing, Yorkville, $440,000, Feb. 11, 2025.

NVR Inc. to Iris R. and Hugo C. Marquez, Residence at 3038 Jeter St., Yorkville, $451,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

NVR Inc. to Mark Edward Dillman and Kathleen Marie Dillman, Residence at 2854 Old Glory Drive, Yorkville, $479,500, Feb. 14, 2025.

D. R. Horton Inc. Midwest to June M. Haltom, Residence at 2757 Berrywood Lane, Yorkville, $440,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

Latanyia Spratt to Shadi Bakhtiari, Residence at 2179 Hennning Lane, Yorkville, $499,000, Jan. 10, 2025.

Abby Properties LLC to Mihail Griza and Lia Pavlivc, Residence at 1017 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $290,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Robert W. Schulz to David W. Reynolds and Sandra M. Reynolds, Residence at 386 Garden Circle, Yorkville, $350,000, Feb. 3, 2025.