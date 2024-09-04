Girls volleyball: Ava Flanigan keeps things ‘balanced,’ helps lead Oswego past Rosary

Oswego’s Ava Flanigan (12) sets the ball during a volleyball match against Rosary at Oswego High School on Tuesday, Sep 3, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

OSWEGO – Ava Flanigan said she tries to bring a “monotone” to the volleyball court.

What does that mean?

“I try to keep everybody balanced,” said Flanigan, Oswego’s senior setter. “You have to keep all the energy balanced, keep everybody in check. I have to make sure everybody brings their best.”

Flanigan does that quite well. On an Oswego team with two future Division I hitters in Sidney Hamaker and Mia Jurkovic, Flanigan is the fulcrum. She helped lead the Panthers to a record-setting 2023 season, and they’re hungry for more.

“I love this team. Very excited for the season,” Flanigan said after Oswego’s 25-12, 25-18 win over visiting Rosary on Tuesday. “We are definitely using last year as motivation, but also putting it past our heads. We are keeping our heads together and going strong.”

Flanigan had 24 assists and three digs Tuesday. Hamaker, a Long Beach State recruit, had 12 kills and Jurkovic, a Western Michigan commit, five kills and five digs. Kelsey Foster added three kills.

All four of those girls are back from an Oswego team last year that won a program-record 29 matches, and the school’s first regional title since 2011. Coming a win short of the program’s first conference championship, it’s not hard to see why Oswego coach Gary Mosley’s crew was eager to get back in the gym.

“We’ve been wanting to get back into it since last November. It feels good,” Mosley said. “We had a really strong summer. Everything carries over. The girls are in a good groove right away. I thought I was hungry. They’re the ones ready to chomp.”

Oswego’s Ava Flanigan (12) and Maya Norlin (18) defend the net against a kill attempt by Rosary’s Reese Gilla (4) during a volleyball match at Oswego High School on Tuesday, Sep 3, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

The Panthers feasted early on Tuesday.

Foster and Jurkovic had aces and Jurkovic and Hamaker kills during a 10-1 run for a commanding 14-4 lead in the first set. Flanigan also had two aces in the first set.

Mosley calls his senior setter Oswego’s quiet leader on the court, but what the third-year varsity setter means to the Panthers is loud and clear.

“Her consistency already through the summer is leading us. I already noticed the jump in July that she made from this year to last year,” Mosley said. “She has the big hitters, sure, but she’s giving them chances time and time again, and quality chances. The girls notice that and embrace her. She does it, and she does it with ease. She’s always fluid. It’s very pure.”

How does Flanigan feel she’s grown?

“My tempo has changed,” Flanigan said. “I’m working on setting faster during club season. It’s helped our team a lot. I try to mix it up with the blockers. Teams will scout you, can’t always have them sitting on your outsides.”

Indeed, pin hitters like Hamaker and Jurkovic are there when Oswego needs them, but Flanigan also made sure Tuesday to incorporate middles like sophomore Hannah Herrick and junior Maya Norlin in the offense.

“That’s something we have emphasized, is diversifying our offense and ensuring they have to honor the other side,” Mosley said. “That will open us up more for more success.”

Oswego’s Hannah Herrick (7) goes up for a kill attempt against Rosary’s Clare McEniry (5) and Reese Gilla (4) during a volleyball match at Oswego High School on Tuesday, Sep 3, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Rosary coach Kate Scafidi, back coaching her alma mater in her first year, knew a thing or two about success in high school. The former Kate Stefanski, a 2013 Rosary graduate, led the Royals to three consecutive sectional appearances before a collegiate career at Rollins.

A club coach at Fusion, she’s excited to be back where it all started.

“It’s been really great to come back to a school culture and a volleyball culture like Rosary’s and see that so many things have stayed the same,” Scafidi said. “That so many positive things that make it special still exist with these girls is fantastic.”

She characterized her first Rosary team as a very senior team, and a very strong team. The Royals showed it in a more competitive second set Tuesday. Reese Gilla’s kill had it tied 3-3 in the second set, and a kill by Lily Caruso had Rosary within 14-13 before Oswego closed on a 9-4 run.

“I feel incredibly lucky to coach this group of girls; tonight is an amazing showing of what we’ve been working on,” Scafidi said. “We have a team that can compete with anybody. It’s just a matter of getting out of our own way.”