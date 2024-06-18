Oswego police asking for public’s help in identifying those in PrairieFest fight

The Oswego Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying those who were involved in a fight that occurred at PrairieFest at approximately 8:37 p.m. on Saturday, June 15.

A 16-year-old male of Aurora has been arrested by Oswego Police for disorderly conduct and resisting a peace officer, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department. No victims have yet been identified, however detectives have reviewed videos of the fight and it is believed there was one female victim and one male victim, the release said.

Because most of the participants in the fight are juveniles, police are not releasing video. However, they are asking the victims to come forward as well as anyone else who may have witnessed the fight or has information on the incident.

Oswego Police can be contacted at 630-551-7300. People can also submit a crime tip at oswegoil.org/CrimeTips. This tipline allows one to provide contact information or remain anonymous.

They can also call Kendall County Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999, where information leading to an arrest can result in a $1,000 cash award.