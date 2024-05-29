Oswego native one of 2 new Montgomery police officers

The Montgomery Police Department has added two new police officers, according to a news release from the village.

Officer Johnathan Doyle and Officer Reese Peter recently graduated from the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy, before joining the ranks of the Montgomery Police Department, according to the release. Doyle and Peter have undergone 16-weeks of training and have begun field training in the village before assuming solo patrol, according to the release.

Doyle grew up in Aurora and attended West Aurora High School. He graduated with a degree in criminal justice from Illinois State University and resides in North Aurora. “Policing is a career to be proud of and he looks forward to making a positive impact on the Montgomery community,” he stated in the release from the village.

Peter grew up in Oswego and attended Oswego High School. He spent eight years in the Marine Corps, and currently resides in Naperville with his fiancé, according to the release. Peter chose policing, to be a public servant as he loves the internal community between officers and the external community serving the village, the release stated.

Chief Phil Smith welcomed the new officers at the Monday, May 13 Village Board Meeting.

“We are excited to welcome Officer Doyle and Officer Peter to our team. They bring a passion for policing and a commitment to serving our community. Undoubtedly, they will be a valuable asset to our department and Montgomery,” he stated in the release.

