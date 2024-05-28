Kifowit says legislation will ease financial challenges for veterans on home revisions

New legislation passed by the Illinois General Assembly is aimed at easing the financial burden on disabled veterans who need to modify their homes to accommodate their disabilities, according to a news release from State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego.

Senate Bill 2751 amends the Counties Code to provide a building permit fee waiver for veterans with disabilities and their caregivers when modifications are needed to accommodate the veteran’s disability, according to the release.

The bill, which Kifowit co-sponsored, received unanimous support in the House, where it passed on Wednesday, May 15. The bill passed the Senate in April, where it was sponsored by State Sen. Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, and now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker for his signature.

“This legislation is a critical step in recognizing the sacrifices made by our disabled veterans,” said Kifowit, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

“By eliminating the building permit fees for necessary home modifications, we are ensuring that my fellow veterans can focus on their recovery and quality of life without the added financial stress. I am grateful for the bipartisan support this bill has received, reflecting our shared commitment to supporting those who have served our country,” she stated in the release from her office.

Veterans or their caregivers must provide proof of veteran status and evidence of the necessary improvements due to the disability. The determination of proof is at the discretion of the county or municipality, with the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs not adjudicating disputes arising from this proposal, according to the release.

“Navigating the difficulties of home renovations is tough enough for disabled veterans,” McConchie stated in the release. “This legislation ensures they won’t encounter additional financial burdens from city permit fees. Our veterans have done so much for us, and this is just one small thing we are able to do for them.”

If signed by the governor, the legislation would take effect on Jan. 1, 2025

For more information on SB 2751 and its provisions, contact Kifowit’s office at 630-585-1308 or stephanie.kifowit@att.net