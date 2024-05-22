Yorkville Library’s Summer Reading Challenge begins, new programs offered for June

Yorkville Public Library Youth Services Department services and events for June 2024:

Summer Reading 2024: Adventure Begins at Yorkville Public Library: This year’s reading challenge runs from June 1 to July 31. Those interested can stop by the Youth Service desk to pick up their reading passport. Participants can color in a circle for every 20 minutes they read. If all circles are colored in before Aug. 7, participants will be entered into a raffle for prizes.

Escape Room Adventure: Escape Room Adventure will be available throughout the month of June. Participants will get a 30-minute session and use clues to unlock boxes before the next group comes in. Those interested can contact the Youth Services Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354, ext. 108 or stop in the library directly.

3D Printing (virtual): Leah English will teach attendees how to use Tinkercad to 3D print projects on the library’s 3D printer. Attendees can submit creations to YPL3DPrint@gmail.com to be 3D printed. Printing plastic is $0.20 a gram.

Those interested can go to the library’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pfP5DoBzNU to learn to create their own 3D printed creations.

DROP IN STORY TIME: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m., YPL will host Drop In Story Time held in the Children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library will be the special reader.

3D Printing (in-person): From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 30-minute appointments are available for participants to receive one-on-one instruction for Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D Printer. Printing plastic costs $0.20 a gram.

Those interested must register for their appointment and can submit their print to YPL3DPrint@gmail.com if it is more convenient.

Window Art: From June 3-7, those interested can help liven up the library with window art. Attendees can come in anytime/any day between the days listed. Participants must register for the event as space is limited.

Mommy and Me YOGA: At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, attendees can bond with their little one while exploring yoga, based on children’s books. This class includes simple breathing work, playful yoga poses, songs, games and a story time. Participants will use their imagination while increasing strength, flexibility and balance. Registration is required.

Preschool Zone: At 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, YPL will provide interactive and engaging books and activities for children. Registration is required. Both programs are the same.

Tots and Toddlers: At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, YPL will host Tots and Toddlers equipped with songs, stories and dancing. Children will receive a take-home craft to complete. Registration is required. If attendees are unable to attend after registration, they must cancel so others can attend.

LEGO Kits: From June 10-14, participants can come by the library anytime within the library’s hours during these days to build LEGO creations out of a themed container the library will provide. Creations will be added to the LEGO display at the library.

Homeschool Community Art Project: At 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 10, attendees can create a piece of YPL’s Community Art Project. The project details will vary by age group, but everyone should come dressed for mess. Registration is required.

Book Club (grades third – fifth): At 4 p.m. Mondays, June 10 and 24, this two-session book club will provide participants with the book of the month on the first day to read at home. Then it will be discussed at the following session. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Farmacy Farmstand Storytime and Bee Presentation: At 10:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, YPL will host Farmacy Farmstand Storytime. Pearl will then share information about bees and how important they are to the world. Weather permitting.

*Bees will not be present during the program.

Spanish Story Time (Facebook): At 10 a.m. Wednesdays, June 12 and 26, on YPL’s Facebook Page, Señora Katalina will provide a Story Time in Spanish. It will be recorded.

Toddler Play: At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, caregivers and littles can stop by to play at the library and meet new friends. No registration needed.

Book Club (grades first - second): At 4 p.m. Wednesdays, June 12 and 19, participants will read an easy reader chapter book in this two-session book. Those interested should register for both dates.

Get Ready for Kindergarten: Yorkville Community School District will host two Kindergarten preparation events at 11 a.m. Thursdays, June 13 and 27. The session on June 13 will be about the ABC’s, and the session on June 27 will be about reading. The sessions are free but registration is required.

4-H Science Explorers: Ages 6-8 can join the Science Explorers at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, and ages 9-12 can join at 2:15 p.m. the same day. Registration is required.

Community Art Project (ages 5-9): At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, those interested can attend a short art session focused on creating pieces of YPL’s Community Art Project. Kids will use non-toxic ink to create colored handprints to be used in the project. The creation should take about 20 to 30 minutes total. Children should wear clothing appropriate for potentially getting a bit messy.

Special Guest Reader: At 10:30 a.m. Mondays, June 17 and 24, attendees can listen to a guest reader. On June 17, Kailee, a vet tech, will come and read with a special animal guest. On June 24, Jennifer who works for Dr. Fee’s Dental Office in Sugar Grove will come and bring some giveaways.

Storybook Yoga (ages 4-10): At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, those interested can attend a yoga class featuring a theme based on favorite children’s books. Class includes breath work, playful yoga poses, songs, games and a story. Participants will use their imagination and increase strength, flexibility and balance. Registration is required.

Magic Show: At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, magician Rob Thompson is coming back to the library. Registration is required and each family member attending must be registered separately.

Stories in the Park: YPL will host stories in the park once again. At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, the stories will take place at Town Square, 301 N. Bridge St. At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, the stories will take place at Countryside Pavilion Park, 105 W. Countryside.

“Only One You”: At 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, YPL will read the book, “Only One You” by Linda Kranz, then paint rocks to resemble the fish in the book. This fish will be displayed in the Children’s Courtyard for all to see. Registration is required.

Read with Paws: At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization.

This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult, so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers.

Those interested must register for their 15-minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited. If unable to attend, contact the library.

Tapestry Weaving: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, Jodi will be back at the library to teach participants how to create a tapestry. This event is for all ages. Registration is required. All materials will be provided.

Family FORT Night: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, those interested can build forts at YPL and cozy up with a book. Registration is required. Attendees must bring their own supplies and flashlights to build their family fort.

YPL is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the library. The library will be closed on Monday, May 27, and Friday, May 31.

The library is located at 902 Game Farm Road.

For more information or to register for any events, go to yorkville.lib.il.us/.