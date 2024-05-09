Oswego to spend $3 million this year resurfacing, patching roads

Among other road projects, the village of Oswego said Wolfs Crossing will be patched in various locations and Washington Street will undergo pavement transition. (Photo provided)

Oswego plans to spend $3 million this year to resurface and patch several streets.

At the May 7 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees voted to spend $1.5 million in motor fuel tax funds on the project. They also voted to approve a professional services agreement with HR Green for preliminary and construction engineering services for the 2024 roadway resurfacing projects at a cost of $67,500 plus 5.5% of construction costs.

The village also plans to spend $1.5 million in capital improvement funds to pay for this year’s road improvement project.

The village this year plans to resurface the following streets:

• 5th Street from Yoakum Boulevard to Bluegrass Parkway

• North Adams Street from Waubonsee Bridge Creek to the railroad tracks

• North Street from the railroad tracks to Route 25

• Morgan Valley Drive from Grove Road to Hackney Lane

• Majestic Lane from Bluegrass Parkway to McGrath Drive

• McGrath Drive from Dancer to Majestic lanes

• Dancer Lane from Bluegrass Parkway to Chesapeake Lane

• Risen Star Lane from Dancer to Majestic lanes

• Bluegrass Parkway from 5th Street to Preakness Drive

• Southbury Boulevard from Wolf Road to Colchester Drive

In addition to those projects, the bike path in Gates Creek West subdivision will be repaired and the concrete roads in the Ogden Falls subdivision will be patched.

Wolfs Crossing will also be patched in various locations and Washington Street will undergo pavement transition.

Oswego Public Works Director/Village Engineer Jennifer Hughes said some of the streets targeted for resurfacing could be removed from the list or selectively patched because of budgetary constraints.

“We have prioritized areas for repair based upon road condition and traffic volume,” she said. “Once bids are opened and the construction contract awarded, we will notify the public of the project schedule.”