Oswego students qualify for SkillsUSA Nationals after state success

Oswego high school students came back victorious in the recent SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference, with two qualifying for nationals in June. (Provided by District 308)

Oswego Community Unit School District board and Superintendent Andalib Khelghati on Monday, May 6, recognized several students from Oswego High School and Oswego East High School who were awarded medals at the recent SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference.

The State Leadership and Skills Conference brings together more than 2,000 career and technical education students who compete hands-on in 100 trade, technical and leadership fields, according to a news release from District 308.

Students competed in the following areas: Baking and Pastry Arts, Culinary Arts, Restaurant Service, Cabinetmaking, Carpentry, TeamWorks (Construction) Entrepreneurship (four-person team).

Students who received gold medals at the state level have qualified to compete at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, from June 24-28.

“It is through programs and opportunities like this where student excitement for career-readiness classes is grown,” Khelghati said in the release. “We are proud of all of our students who competed, demonstrating valuable skills and talents that will be useful in their future careers.”

Congratulations to the following students:

First Place - Gold Medalist (Qualified for National Competition):

Kristen Gubricky (OH) - Culinary Arts

Phoenix Goldstein (OH) - Restaurant Service

Second Place - Silver Medalist:

Daniel Overstreet (OH) - Cabinetmaking

Cody Crisp (OH), Jake Dillon (OH), Zach Pulfer (OH), Anthony Thompson (OH) - TeamWorks (Construction) / four-person Team

Third Place - Bronze Medalist:

Dominic De Matteis (OE) - Cabinetmaking

Other Participants:

Baking & Pastry Arts:

Katelyn Thilk (OH)

Quinn Wille (OH)

Cabinetmaking:

Zach Barnes (OE)

Charles Bumke (OH)

Owen Dougherty (OH)

Jimmy Fitzgerald (OH)

Caleb Fortson (OH)

Anthony Koszala (OE)

Bryson Norwood (OH)

Christian Parello (OH)

Collin Ross (OH)

Kaleb Stumpenhorst (OH)

Jack Wolcott (OH)

Caleb Vesely (OH)

Carpentry:

Cody Lindquist (OE)

Kyler Peterson (OE)

Entrepreneurship four-person Team: