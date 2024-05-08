Body of Bolingbrook man reported missing to Oswego police in 2022 found

Oswego Police Department said on Tuesday, May 7 the investigation into Edward Gardner’s death remains ongoing. (Shaw Local News Network)

The body of a Bolingbrook man, reported missing to the Oswego Police Department in March 2022, has been found in Chicago, according to a news release from the Oswego police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the remains as those of Edward Gardner, according to the release. Gardner was reported missing by his family on March 14, 2022, and was last seen in Chicago on March 13, 2022.

“During this challenging time, we ask the public to keep Mr. Gardner’s family and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers,” the police stated in the release.

While the missing persons investigation has concluded, the investigation into Gardner’s death remains ongoing, according to police.

The Oswego Police Department will continue to collaborate with the appropriate authorities to support and further their investigation, according to the release.