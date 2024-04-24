Oswego SD308 to give free workshops in Parents University program

Oswego SD308 will start a series of free workshops this summer designed to educate parents on a variety of educational topics. (Shea Lazansky)

During the April 22 Oswego School Board meeting, there was discussion about the district’s new partnership with Parent University, a volunteer nonprofit organization established to form a bridge between the community and the schools.

Parent University provides free workshops on various educational topics facilitated by community organizations/professionals throughout the school year so parents can become better equipped to support their child’s learning.

“Parent University is really our way to educate and empower our parents, our community members and our guardians to be those partners, advocates and lifelong learners who support their child’s academic journey,” Michelle Earley, the district’s assistant director of engagement, told school board members.

Parent University Savannah, Georgia was established in 2000. The program is currently in place in Georgia, Florida and Chicago. Plainfield School District 202 offers a similar parent program.

Board member Jennifer Johnson asked Earley who she thought would benefit the most from the program.

“This definitely benefits the parents of our community,” Earley replied. “The purpose behind the Parent University is for it to be parent driven…The parents are going to provide us with the topics and sessions that they want to know more about.”

The district’s first Parent University event is set to take place in June. A back to school prep parent university event is slated for July.

Jadon Waller, the district’s assistant superintendent for equity and engagement, said the district will be collaborating with neighboring school districts such as East and West Aurora school districts.

School Superintendent Andalib Khelghati thanked Earley and Waller for their leadership.

“We’re excited to see how this goes,” he said.