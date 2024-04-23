Revving up support: Oswego East High School’s Auto Club to host fundraiser car show

Oswego East High School has held the Auto Club Fundraiser Car Show off-and-on since 2006 and will host the 2024 show from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 3. (Scott Evans)

Oswego East High School will host an Auto Club Fundraiser Car Show from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the west parking lot to help the Auto Club participate in the High School Racing Association.

“There’s an association called the High School Racing Association, and we’d like to get a vehicle that we can race in these events because it’s pretty neat,” said Jake Evans, graduate of Oswego East and current automotive instructor at the high school.

Attendees can register their vehicle to be a part of the show for $10, but attendance without vehicle registration is free. Vehicle registration opens at 11 a.m.

Alongside cars being displayed, OEHS’s auto shop garage will be open for viewing, awards will be provided, t-shirts will be on sale to support the Auto Club and food trucks will be present.

“Where the shop is where we hold classes, so those garage doors, we got like five garage doors that we’ll have open, and so people can check out, you know, the facility,” Evans said.

Hetts Auto Sales in Oswego is the sponsor of the show and will provide winning trophies for the 10 classes of vehicles competing.

Evans put together this event and has seen a variety of different vehicles attend the show through the years.

“You can register a vehicle of any caliber,” Evans said. “I mean, we’ve had motorcycles. I think last year, we had a tractor. People [can] bring everything from, like, movie prop-type vehicles to straight up dragster-type stuff.”

Evans said the show has been held off-and-on since 2006. He explained the large number of vehicles that have been registered in the past.

“Last year, we had about 105 cars come out,” Evans said. “140 marks the highest we’ve ever had. That was when I was a student; I was a sophomore in 2015 – 2016.”

Evans expressed enjoyment for the car show and hopes any funds that come from it can help OEHS’s Auto Club develop a racing team through the HSRA, which is only available in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

“Hopefully we’ll come up with a racing team out of it,” Evans said. “We can actually race against other high schools. Up in Wisconsin, they were actually able to make it so that the school observed racing as a school sport, so, like, you’d be a student athlete for being a part of the school’s racing team. That’s really cool.”

Oswego East High School is located at 1525 Harvey Road in Oswego.

For any questions, Evans can be contacted at jevans01@sd308.org.