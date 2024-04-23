Indian Valley Theatre’s summer workshops open for registration

Children perform at a previous Indian Valley Theatre Summer Workshop. This year's children's workshop will be June 10 – 21, while the teen workshop will run from July 25 – 26. (Photo provided)

Registration is currently open for both of Indian Valley Theatre’s Summer Children’s and Teen Theatre Workshops which will begin in June.

The children’s workshop is for students entering first through sixth grade, and participants will perform “It’s a Hard Barked Life!”

Classes will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 10 – 21. Performances will be on June 21 and 22.

The cost per child is $95.

More information can be found at sites.google.com/view/ivtsummerworkshops/2024-childrens-workshop.

The Teen workshop is for students entering seventh grade through graduating senior year, and participants will perform “The 12 Daughters of Hercules.”

Classes will run from 9 a.m. to noon July 25 – 26. Performances will be on July 27.

The cost per teen is $100.

More information can be found at sites.google.com/view/ivtsummerworkshops/2024-teen-workshop.

All classes will be held at the Sandwich Opera House located at 140 E. Railroad St.

Students are expected to attend all classes and final performances.

For questions or concerns on the programs or for sign-up information, send IVT an email at ivtchildrensworkshop@gmail.com or go to https://www.indianvalleytheatre.com/info-sign-ups.