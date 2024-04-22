Yorkville band Ripped Jeans Duo to release first full-length album next month

Ripped Jeans Duo – comprised of 19-year-old Levi Cull and 17-year-old Matthew Ripsch, a senior at Yorkville High School – will celebrate the release of the band’s first full-length album, “Boot Cut.” (Photo provided by Levi Cull)

Last June, Yorkville-based Ripped Jeans Duo released its first EP, “Worn In.”

Next month, Ripped Jeans Duo, 19-year-old Levi Cull and 17-year-old Matthew Ripsch, will celebrate the release of the band’s first full-length album, “Boot Cut.” The band will perform the album live from beginning to end for the first time at a CD release party at 7 p.m. May 3 at Southbank Original Barbecue, 129 E. Hydraulic St., Yorkville.

Before Ripped Jeans Duo taking the stage, The Dierkings will perform from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Kendall County Record reporter Eric Schelkopf had the chance to talk to Cull and Ripsch about the new EP and the upcoming show.

Schelkopf: Last year, you released your first EP and now you will be releasing your first full-length album. Is this the time line that you envisioned?

Ripsch: I think it’s actually a little sooner than we expected. We wrote everything really quickly and recorded everything really quickly.

Schelkopf: What made you want to get this out really fast?

Cull: We had talked about maybe doing another EP or maybe two separate EPs. And then we just kept writing and the music was coming. And so we decided we had enough for a full album. It all just kind of came together, I guess.

Schelkopf: Were you looking to address any themes on this album?

Ripsch: I definitely think a lot of it is about relationships with people – friends, loved ones and romantic relationships. That wasn’t on purpose, but I definitely think a lot of songs are about that. There’s a lot of stuff about just hanging out with people and partying and playing music.

Schelkopf: Two singles from the new album – “Hippie Style” and “Boot Cut Music” – are out already. What made you want to release those two songs as your first two singles off the album?

Ripsch: A lot of people have been telling us they really liked these songs and I definitely think they’re a step up even from our EP. I think everything on this album is, production wise. We decided to release “Boot Cut Music” because we named the album with that and it’s another jean pun. And it basically encompasses all the themes that we’ve put on the album.

Cull: “Hippie Style” just came out recently and it has blown up in the number of streams compared to a lot of our other songs. And the response live has been great. Our fans have really loved it and seemed to have received the song very well, which is great news.

Schelkopf: As far as the album cover, where was that taken? Are those all your friends?

Ripsch: We took that photo at a random lady’s house in Yorkville. We happened to drive by her pond and I said, ‘That thing looks pretty nice and it’s kind of what we want.’ So we knocked on our door and she gave us permission. Levi and I asked a bunch of our friends if they would like to be on the cover.

Schelkopf: I know that a couple of people in the photo are holding up an American flag in the photo.

Cull: One of the songs on the new album is called “Rockin’ Country” and it’s a very patriotic song about the U.S. and the country that we live in.

Ripsch: There’s probably a few things on that cover that are hidden messages for songs on the album. ‘Party on the Water’ is a song that we have on there and that’s why we chose to take the photo by a pond.

Schelkopf: Which do you prefer, playing in a studio or performing in front of an audience?

Cull: Nothing beats playing in front of real people who are singing along or dancing or enjoying themselves. Honestly, that’s what makes it enjoyable for me, knowing that I’m brightening other people’s days and that they’re enjoying what I’m doing. It’s so much more gratifying than playing in my room or even in a studio.

Ripsch: I agree. Live music is what it’s all about for me. Recording stuff is great, but I think both of us record stuff so we can play it live.

Schelkopf: Will the album be available both on a CD and on a vinyl record?

Cull: It will be. At our release party, we’re going to have CDs for sale. And we will have a very limited number of vinyl records available at the CD release party.