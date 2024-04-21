State Rep. Davis gets Child Abuse Notice Act through Illinois House

Illinois House Bill 4350, also known as the Child Abuse Notice Act, filed by state Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, passed a vote on the House floor on April 15 and the bill will now move to the Senate for a vote.

“The passage of the Child Abuse Notice Act is a huge step forward to save children in Illinois facing abuse and trafficking,” Davis said in a release announcing the bill. “Many children in these situations are kept away from places where adults may recognize the signs of abuse. This bill will target victims in locations identified by the Illinois State Police, such as truck stops, train stations, and tattoo parlors.”

House Bill 4350 will require establishments with the highest likelihood of being frequented by children facing abuse or trafficking to post informational signs for children in these situations, according to the release. The signs will include information on how to identify abuse and pathways for children to receive immediate help, according to the release.

“This bill is about one thing: protecting children from abuse and trafficking. Even one child facing abuse is too many, and I am hopeful these signs will provide these victims with a way out. Thanks again to my constituent, Colleen Murphy, for helping and partnering on this bill,” Davis said in the release.

This bill is one of five bills included in the Protecting Kids legislative package filed by Davis.

