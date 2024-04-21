April 21, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperChicago BearsThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletter

Oswego Presbyterian Church hosting barbecue fundraiser

By Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Keeping Christmas Close To Home Committee are hosting a pork chop and haluski dinner fundraiser meal from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Park Place Conference Center, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

Oswego Presbyterian Church will be holding a 5Bs BBQ fundraiser at 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday May 2. (Photo provided by Curt Bedei)

Oswego Presbyterian Church will be holding a 5Bs BBQ fundraiser at 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday May 2. (drive-through service only).

All proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity.

All meals are $17 each in advance, $19 at the door. Meal choices are:

· Pork chop meal - two pork chops + sides

· Chicken meal - two chicken quarters + sides

· Combo meal - one pork chop + one chicken quarter + sides

Sides for each meal include coleslaw, baked beans, roll and applesauce.

Go to bit.ly/3TR6t12 to place your order.