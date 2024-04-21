Oswego Presbyterian Church hosting barbecue fundraiser

Oswego Presbyterian Church will be holding a 5Bs BBQ fundraiser at 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday May 2. (Photo provided by Curt Bedei)

Oswego Presbyterian Church will be holding a 5Bs BBQ fundraiser at 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday May 2. (drive-through service only).

All proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity.

All meals are $17 each in advance, $19 at the door. Meal choices are:

· Pork chop meal - two pork chops + sides

· Chicken meal - two chicken quarters + sides

· Combo meal - one pork chop + one chicken quarter + sides

Sides for each meal include coleslaw, baked beans, roll and applesauce.

Go to bit.ly/3TR6t12 to place your order.