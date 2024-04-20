Oswego student joins Waubonsee Community College board

Ashley Hatcher has been chosen to serve as the student representatative to the Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustee for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Hatcher, an Oswego resident, was seated at the board’s regular April meeting, according to a news release from the college.

The student trustee is chosen by the student body and serves as the liaison between the Board of Trustees and the Student Senate, representing student interests at the board level.

Hatcher credits her dad, who is a proud alumnus of Waubonsee, as the reason she was inspired to continue her educational journey at Waubonsee, according to the release.

Prior to Waubonsee, Hatcher graduated from Oswego High School with Summa Cum Laude honors and was a member of several honor societies, including Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honors Society), French Honors Society, and the National Technical Honors Society, according to the release.

As a student at Waubonsee, Hatcher is the founder and president of the Women’s Wellness Club, which was recently awarded Outstanding New Student Organization. She received the 2024 Rising Star award for her dedication to the club, according to the release.

She is an active member of Phi Theta Kappa and was recently invited to be the guest speaker at Waubonsee’s National Society of Leadership and Success induction ceremony, according to the release.

“I am deeply passionate about helping others, and I look forward to being the entrusted voice for the diverse student population at Waubonsee to bring positive change,” said Hatcher in the news release.

Hatcher is pursuing an associate of arts with a double major in management and marketing. She intends to transfer to a four-year institution to complete a bachelor’s degree and then earn a Master’s in Business Administration with an entrepreneurial emphasis.