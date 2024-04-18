Yorkville Library offers several writing and educational groups alongside special May events

Yorkville Public Library Adult Services Department events for May 2024:

SPECIAL EVENTS

The Many Lives of Kal Penn: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, via Zoom, Kal Penn will discuss his best-selling memoir “You Can’t Be Serious,” delving into the many roles he’s lived - writer, producer, former White House staff member, voice actor, game show host and Hollywood star. Penn is best known for his roles in the “Harold and Kumar” movies, “How I Met Your Mother,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “House M.D.”

Medicare 101: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, and 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, Yorkville Public Library will host a special seminar while a Medicare expert discusses the ins and outs of Medicare, helping seniors understand their coverage and the options they have.

Protecting Your Assets in Retirement and Beyond: At 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, Yorkville Public Library will launch a new series of financial seminars with mortgage loan officer Scott Gajewski and financial advisor Eric Essex, to help adults set themselves up for retirement and beyond.

Exploring Illinois State Parks: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, local explorer Celeste Brown will share her park exploration adventures with the Yorkville Library, including some insider tips and explaining the interesting stuff you can find in and around Illinois State Parks.

One Stop Career Resource Center: From 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, May 15 and 29, workNet Batavia will be in the library for drop-in career services. On the Wednesdays listed, workNet’s experienced staff will be available to assist attendees with one-on-one coaching, resume creation and enhancement, job search strategies, LinkedIn, mock interviews and career readiness workshops.

Getting the Dirt on Gardening: Beekeeping 101: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, beekeeper Bill Novicki will host a special discussion on bees and beekeeping at Yorkville Library. He will discuss the basics from the different types of hives to harvesting honey to what gear is needed to start a bee colony.

RECURRING GROUPS

Chair Yoga: At 10:15 a.m. Thursdays, May 2, 9, 16 and 30, Yorkville Library will host chair yoga in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Dungeons & Dragons Group: At 4 p.m. Thursdays, May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are every Thursday evening for 18 and up.

The sights of snowy winter are highlighted at the Hoover Forest Preserve in Yorkville. (Shea Lazansky)

Roaming Readers: At 9 a.m. Fridays, May 3 and 17, individuals can meet at Hoover Forest Preserve in Yorkville to walk and talk about books. The forest preserve is located at 11285 W. Fox Road.

Registration is required and the event may be canceled due to weather.

Threads & More: At 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, the “Threads & More” group will hold their monthly meeting. This informal group allows participants to work on crocheting, knitting, sewing etc. projects and converse with other “threaders.”

The group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. Adults 18 and older are allowed, and no registration is required.

Books & Cooks Book Club: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, Yorkville Public Library will host a new book club dedicated to reading and sharing new recipes and/or treats inspired by the monthly reading.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: At noon Wednesday, May 8, the Lunch Bunch Book Club will eat lunch and discuss their monthly book. Meetings are the second Wednesday of every month at noon in the library’s Board Room.

Learning to Decorate Like it’s a Piece of Cake: At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, Bethany Breyne, a certified decorating instructor, will teach participants the basics of dessert decoration.

Psychological Thriller Book Club: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, Yorkville Public Library will host its new book club on psychological thrillers, mysteries and suspenseful stories.

The club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month to discuss a different book.

Men’s Book Club: At 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, the Men’s Book Club will meet to discuss its monthly book.

The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month. No registration is required, and newcomers are welcome.

Branch by Branch: The Genealogy Club: At 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, genealogy enthusiast David Frazier will discuss how participants can explore their roots. Frazier will relate some of his experiences digging into his own family tree, then he will show participants how to use online resources to find the people from their pasts.

If possible, attendees should bring their own laptops. The library has a limited number of computers they can provide.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th: At 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 20, certified holistic health coach Jess Stewart will demonstrate how easy and simple healthy cooking can be.

Yorkville Public Library’s monthly series on nutrition and wellness teaches participants how to care for themselves after retirement and beyond.

Computer Basics for Seniors: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, Yorkville Public Library will host a “Computer Basics for Seniors” class. The class is a hands-on learning experience designed to help seniors feel more comfortable with their laptop or desktop computer.

Each session will focus on different skills through practice and hands-on activities.

There is a limit of 5 students per class to ensure that everyone gets proper attention and time.

Adult Creative Writing Group: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, the Adult Creative Writing Group will meet to discuss different topics of writing and encourage written excellence.

This group is available to all adults passionate about words. Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of the month.

Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road. For more information on upcoming events, check out the library website at yorkville.lib.il.us/.