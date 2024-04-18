Sandwich baseball puts up 18 runs in routing Richmond-Burton: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BASEBALL

Sandwich 18, Richmond-Burton 8

Chance Lange was 3 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs, Tyler Lissman was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs, and visiting Sandwich (9-6, 5-1) scored four runs in the sixth and sixth in the seventh to blow open the Kishwaukee River Conference game. Nick Michalek was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored.

Woodstock 8, Plano 6

Woodstock scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat the Reapers.

Nick Serio had three hits including a double, Kaden Aguirre, Josh Stellwagen, Jason Phillips, and Jose Barraza each had two hits and Phillips had four RBIs for Plano (12-6, 5-1 KRC).

Minooka 11, Oswego East 1

SOFTBALL

Yorkville Christian 5, Hiawatha 0

Emma Schleining and Grace Allgood each had two hits for the Mustangs.

Newark 18, Somonauk 3

Kodi Rizzo struck out 10 in a three-inning no-hitter and drove in four runs with three hits, including a homer, for Newark.