Kendall County TRIAD to empower seniors with educational events

Kendall County TRIAD will host several events aimed at informing and providing fun to senior citizens.

“As we have in the past, TRIAD is planning both educational and fun events for 2024,” said Paul Kubinski, Deputy Kendall County Sheriff Office and Chairman Kendall County TRIAD in a news release from the organization.

In an effort to get some of TRIAD’s educational efforts out to more remote areas of the county, TRIAD has developed a Scam Awareness Road Show, allowing the organization to hopefully increase the scope and awareness of protecting seniors from scams, according to the release.

“It was a great presentation and we were so glad to have TRIAD come to the Lisbon area,” said Deb Anderson, Village of Lisbon representative in the release. “The information was timely and very helpful to our residents.”

At TRIADS upcoming Spring Townhall Meeting, if time allows, there will also be a Scam Awareness Presentation.

The Spring Townhall Meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 1, at Oswegoland Senior Center located at 3325 Route 34 in Oswego. Continental Breakfast will be served.

“We have the Spring Townhall [event], and that’s where we get together with seniors and ask them what is important,” said Steve Grebner, a board member of TRIAD. “Funds are always limited, so we decided a couple years ago after COVID that we needed to find out what made the biggest impact. Scams are usually number one on the list.”

There will be another Scam Awareness Event planned for Wednesday, Nov. 6. The event’s time and location is to be determined.

“For seniors, it’s important we’re getting them information and trying to empower them with knowledge and take an active role,” Grebner said. “I mean, it’s really important that they feel safe, so we want to reduce the fear of crime that they often feel by, you know, giving them advice.”

TRIAD will host a free Spring Resource Fair to provide seniors with different services they can use. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 20, at the Oswego Fire Station located at 3511 Wooley Road.

Rosati’s pizza will be served and a touch-a-truck event will also be available at the fair.

“We put the vendors that provide services for the seniors in front of them,” Grebner said. “We did this last year, and we put out a bunch of tables so that literally the seniors could see [their resources] face-to-face.”

The Annual TRIAD Picnic will be happening Monday, June 24, at Harris Forest Preserve on Route 71 in the Yorkville area.

Seniors will be provided with lunch and bingo games with prizes.

All events are free except the Annual TRIAD Picnic which costs $3. All events require an RVSP which can be done by calling Senior Services at 630-553-5777. Events are open to all.