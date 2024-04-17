Village of Montgomery to host tree dedication ceremony and sapling giveaway for Arbor Day

The Village of Montgomery will dedicate a Redbud Tree to the Arboretum Garden Park at its tree dedication ceremony and sapling giveaway at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27. (Photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

In celebration of Arbor Day, the village of Montgomery will hold a tree dedication ceremony and sapling giveaway at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Arboretum Garden Park.

The focal point of this year’s Arbor Day celebration will be the dedication of a Redbud Tree to the Arboretum Garden Park.

This tree dedication underscores the village’s commitment to preserving and enhancing the natural environment of Montgomery for generations to come, according to a news release from the village.

The ceremony will feature remarks from village staff highlighting the importance of trees in maintaining ecological balance, the importance of trees for communities and environmental sustainability, according to the release.

Following the brief ceremony, the village will distribute 50 mature Redbud saplings, allowing residents to take home their own Redbud.

This initiative encourages community members to actively participate in environmental stewardship by planting and nurturing trees within their yards and neighborhoods, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to commemorate Arbor Day by dedicating this beautiful Redbud Tree and providing saplings to our residents,” Ben Brzoska, trustee of the village of Montgomery and chair of the Village’s Beautification Committee, said in the release. “Trees are essential to the health and well-being of our community, and through events like this, we hope to inspire greater awareness and appreciation for the natural world around us.”

All community members are invited to attend.

Arboretum Garden Park is located at 11 Civic Center Ave. in Montgomery.

For more information about the event, contact Ed Pfaff, forestry supervisor, at epfaff@montgomeryil.org.