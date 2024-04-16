Village of Montgomery opens nominations for Volunteer of the Year awards

The Village of Montgomery will announce the recipients of its Volunteer of the Year Awards Monday, June 10, at the village's board meeting at Village Hall. (Photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

The village of Montgomery will launch its inaugural Volunteer of the Year awards program, aimed at recognizing and celebrating the contributions of local volunteers to the community.

The village is seeking nominations for individuals, organizations and businesses who have gone above and beyond volunteering their time and talents to better the community, according to a news release from the village.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have many passionate and dedicated volunteers who generously give their time to support our community,” Village President Matt Brolley said in the release. “Their hard work and dedication often go unrecognized, but through this program, we aim to spotlight their invaluable contributions and express our heartfelt gratitude for all they do.”

Nominations for the awards will be open to the public.

Nominees may be involved in various activities, from assisting with local events and beautification projects to volunteering with youth programs, senior services and beyond, according to the release.

The recipients of the Volunteer of the Year Awards will be honored by the Montgomery Village Board at the Monday, June 10, board meeting at Village Hall located at 200 N. River St. in Montgomery.

“We encourage all members of our community to take this opportunity to nominate deserving individuals or organizations who exemplify the spirit of volunteerism and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others,” Brolley said in the release.

Nominations can be submitted online through the Village of Montgomery’s website, montgomeryil.org, now through May 17.

For more information about the Montgomery Volunteer of the Year Awards and other volunteer opportunities, visit montgomeryil.org or contact Rosie Boeing, Montgomery’s community engagement and event coordinator, at 331-212-9008 or rboeing@montgomeryil.org.