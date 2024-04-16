Fire crews respond to Yorkville barn fire

No one was injured in a barn fire in Yorkville Monday night, April 15 in the 900 block of Lisbon Road. (Photo provided by Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District )

No one was injured in a barn fire in Yorkville Monday night.

The fire remains under investigation. At 8:18 p.m., the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded after a dispatcher reported that the wooden roof of an old barn at a residential property in the 900 block of Lisbon Road had caught fire, according to a release from the fire district.

Firefighters arrived to find the roof of a dilapidated barn on fire, according to the release. A home was about 200 feet away from the barn.

The fire had dropped into the barn, catching hay and the second level floor on fire, according to the release. Firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for about two hours. Several area departments helped the district on the scene as well as providing station coverage.

There were no reported injuries to homeowners, animals or firefighters, according to the release.